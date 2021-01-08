BOISE — An additional $527,000 from the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund for Idaho will go to community organizations throughout the state to help low-income individuals and families.
Since the pandemic began, nearly $1.9 million has been awarded, with most of the grants going out between April and June. Seeing the surge in COVID-19 cases at the end of 2020, the Steering Committee released additional grants to help Idaho’s vulnerable populations – those experiencing homelessness or housing instability, food insecurity and/or domestic violence, and people in need of physical or mental healthcare, and childcare/early education.
To streamline the process, recipients of the December grants were past COVID grantees and no application was required. The Steering Committee is comprised of community leaders from throughout the state and final approval came from the Idaho Community Foundation Board Executive Committee.
The most recent grantees are:
Southwest Idaho
Childcare/early education – United Way of Treasure Valley (Ada County) $20,000
Domestic Violence – $5,415 each
• Advocates Against Family Violence (Canyon County)
• Faces of Hope Victim Center (Ada County)
• ROSE Advocates (multiple counties)
• Women’s and Children’s Alliance (Ada County)
Food and Basic Needs
• Metro Meals on Wheels (Ada County) $8,000
• New Plymouth Senior Citizens (Payette County) $2,000
• Saint Alphonsus Nampa Health Foundation/Nampa Meals on Wheels (Canyon County) $8,000
Health – NAMI Treasure Valley (Ada County) $16,000
Housing and Assistance – $14,285 each
• CATCH (Ada County)
• The Salvation Army Nampa Corps (Canyon County)
In addition, these organizations received grants for their statewide work:
• Idaho Association for Education of Young Children – $100,000
• Idaho Foodbank – $6,000
• Idaho Nonprofit Center – $14,500
• Jannus - Suicide Hotline – $20,000
Total COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund for Idaho grants, April-Dec. 2020:
Childcare/early education – $289,015
Domestic violence – $230,020
Food and basic Needs – $558,425
Health – $317,630
Housing – $453,105
Nonprofit capacity – $14,500
The COVID-19 Fund for Idaho received significant support from foundations, companies and individuals throughout Idaho. Lead Funding Partners are: Micron Foundation and Micron’s Boise team members, M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, Wells Fargo Foundation and Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health.
The partners in the effort are: Idaho Community Foundation, Idaho Nonprofit Center, United Way of Treasure Valley and United Ways throughout Idaho, including: Twin County United Way (Lewiston), United Way of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County, United Way of Moscow/Latah County, United Way of North Idaho, United Way of South Central Idaho and United Way of Southeastern Idaho.
