NEW PLYMOUTH - Students of New Plymouth are receiving an impromptu week off for the week of Thanksgiving, as the New Plymouth School District is canceling classes for two additional days next week.
Superintendent David Sotutu delivered the news to parents and posted a tweet which read, “Due to the uptick in COVID-19 activity in our school community, we will be canceling school on Mon., Nov. 23rd and Tues., Nov. 24th. With the previously-scheduled Thanksgiving Break the remainder of that week, school will resume on Mon., Nov. 30th.”
In an email to the newspaper on Friday, Sotutu said the district aims to keep parents informed as the pandemic continues.
“There have been an increase in cases in our students, staff, and their families,” wrote Sotutu. “Parents are notified each time that occurs in a school where they have children attending. We have communicated that the school will be closed next Monday and Tuesday and that the board will be making a decision regarding school operations after that.”
Sotutu did not release exact numbers of confirmed or probable cases.
In Payette County, 117 staff and students are in quarantine, with 22 in isolation as of Nov. 19.
Parents can obtain more information about the closure by calling the district office at (208) 278-5740 or their child’s school.
