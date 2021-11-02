PAYETTE — While Payette County Emergency Manager Adam Gonzalez remains on alert for any changes to the contrary, he reported a little good news about local COVID-19 cases to the Payette County Board of Commissioners during its regular meeting on Monday. According to the latest executive brief by the county’s Emergency Coordination Center, case counts continue trending lower following a spike in local cases as reported by the newspaper last week.
Following is a sample of data from the latest report, dated Monday.
• As of Monday, Payette County had 3,120 confirmed cases. The death toll had reached 63, with five new deaths reported.
• The county’s test positivity rate was 17.59%, down from 21.69% the week before.
• The daily incidence rate per 10,000 people was 7.45. The week prior, that rate was 8.8.
• Saint Alphonsus Health System reported having 89 patients in for COVID-19, while St. Luke’s reported having 93. COVID-19 accounts for 23% of Saint Alphonsus’ presently hospitalized patients and 17% of those at St. Luke’s, according to the report.
• The Office of Emergency Management is making plans with The Prescription Pad in Fruitland to roll out booster shots, as well as setting up vaccine clinics for first responders and schools. Pfizer’s low-dose vaccine for children ages 5-12 was recommended by a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on Oct. 25, as reported by CNBC.
• No inmates are presently quarantined or isolated in the Payette County Jail.
• No new cases were reported in the county’s long-term care facilities in this report.
Also during this meeting, Gonzalez and Sheriff Andy Creech told the commission that the Payette County Sheriff’s Office is presently considering moving its 911 dispatch center to Fruitland.
“Sometimes up in dispatch, it’s just crazy. And they could use another person,” said Gonzalez. “We’re planning on having some more discussion with them here in the near future.”
As the dispatch center was not an action item on this meeting’s agenda, no action was taken during this meeting.
Crisis standards of care remain in place statewide, although local hospitals are operating in contingency status. Idaho remains in stage four of Gov. Brad Little’s “Stay Healthy” order.
