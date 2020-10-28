PAYETTE — After nearly 50 years in service, officials at the Payette County Courthouse are aiming to upgrade its aging fire alarm systems. According to Sheriff’s Lt. Andy Creech, the move to seek bids came following a county inspection of the existing systems.
“In Nov. 2019, Payette County (officials) conducted a test, with the help of Payette Fire Chief (Steve) Castenada, of our fire alarm system,” wrote Creech in an Oct. 27 email. “During the test, there were several issues identified between the two separate alarm systems. Over the last year, Payette County has been preparing to advertise for bids to replace the current fire alarm systems with a new system.”
The upgrades would be a first for the courthouse. The original alarm system in the original portion of the facility has been in continuous service since the building was first constructed.
“The current building was built in 1972,” said Creech. “In 2000 an addition was added to the Payette County Courthouse. A separate alarm system was installed in the new addition. The courthouse has two separate fire alarm systems that work independently from each other.”
In essence, if one is set off, the other would have to be sounded manually to alert occupants in the other end of the building.
“All department heads, elected officials and employees have been given instructions in evacuating the building. This includes making sure the alarm is pulled in the other section of the courthouse, making sure dispatch has been notified and being prepare to open doors with access cards for public that could be in the building at the time of the alarm.”
According to Creech, the upgrades will unify the systems, with one control panel sounding alarms throughout the facility.
“The Board of County Commissioners met [Monday] and reviewed the Request for Proposal that has been prepared,” added Creech. “The request … will be advertised in Nov. 2020. After it is advertised, Payette County will begin accepting bids for the project. It is anticipated that this project will be completed by April 2021.”
No cost or square footage estimate for the project was available as of press time.
