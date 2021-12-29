PAYETTE — As the year draws to a close this weekend, so will Payette County’s COVID-19 emergency declaration. According to Payette County Emergency Manager Adam Gonzalez, the Payette County Board of Commissioners voted against extending the declaration into 2022.
The present declaration is set to expire on Dec. 31.
“This decision was made due to the steady decrease of COVID-19 cases in our area and significant decrease of impact on county operations and finances,” wrote Gonzalez in an email to the newspaper Monday.
Following are examples of the latest COVID data according to the Payette County Emergency Coordination Center’s latest executive briefing dated Dec. 27.
• As of Monday, Payette County has 4,325 total cases, 3,261 confirmed according to Southwest District Health. The death toll has reached 72.
• The present test positivity rate is 7.5%. It was 7.3% as of the previous briefing, dated Dec. 13.
• The daily incidence rate per 10,000 people is 1.37, up from 0.95 two weeks prior.
• Case counts by city are as follows: Payette has had 1,902, Fruitland is at 1,664 and New Plymouth has seen 729.
• Saint Alphonsus Health System hospitals had 25 patients hospitalized for COVID, with 309 in its facilities for other reasons. COVID represents just 7.48% of all patients hospitalized in its network.
• St. Luke’s hospitals saw 49 COVID patients in isolation, with a further nine admitted for a COVID illness. 496 were admitted for other reasons, meaning COVID patients represented 10.4% of patients hospitalized at its hospitals.
• No inmates are presently listed in quarantine or isolation at the Payette County Jail.
• No long-term care facilities are presently on the county or state watchlist for COVID cases.
“We are continuing to monitor the unpredictable circumstances around COVID-19 and will stand ready to increase our efforts and redeclare a disaster if needed in the future,” added Gonzalez.
