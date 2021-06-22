PAYETTE COUNTY — At its regular meeting Monday, the Payette County Board of Commissioners suspended the county’s COVID-19 emergency management policy, effective immediately. The policy had been in place since last spring, implemented with the onset of the pandemic.
In their conversation with emergency manager Adam Gonzalez, commissioners discussed the abundance of incentives organizations nationwide have offered the public to get their vaccines.
“You [can] get a free Budweiser, too, I think,” Commissioner Reece Hrizuk noted.
“Malheur [County Health Department] was offering some gift cards to the first 100 people that showed up to a clinic, and then of course Oregon has their lottery,” noted Gonzalez. “I still sit in on the COVID Task Force for Malheur County, and they’re losing a lot of traction, trying to get their goals met. And I think they’re lofty goals.”
“If we had a lottery in Idaho, we’d have pretty good odds,” Hrizuk noted.
Commissioner Marc Shigeta moved to suspend the county’s policy, seconded by Commissioner Georgia Hanigan. The vote to approve was 3-0.
However, according to Gonzalez, the policy provides framework for a “generic” policy the Payette County Office of Emergency Management intends to have ready for use in future pandemic situations.
“Our plan with that policy now is to take it and make it general, so we’ll have an infectious disease policy on hand if something were to arise in the future,” he said, noting the county’s infection rate remains low.
According to the Southwest District Health website, Payette County has a count of just two cases reported for the week ending June 20. The county has had a total of 2,053 cases, with 37 deaths.
