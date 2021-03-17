PAYETTE COUNTY — The Payette County Office of Emergency Management and The Prescription Pad will begin holding large vaccination clinics this weekend, as announced by Emergency Manager Adam Gonzalez in a news release on March 11.
“Payette County Office of Emergency Management has partnered with Prescription Pad and
several community members to make more vaccine available to our citizens,” wrote Gonzalez. “Clinics will be setup in Payette County when the vaccine is available. The first clinic is scheduled for March 20, and is by appointment only.”
In order to set appointments, names will be pulled from the State of Idaho’s vaccine waitlist and the Payette County Vaccine Waitlist that is now available online. Residents of Payette County can register for the waitlist by visiting https://payettecounty.org/pcemo.
Those who are not able to register online may call (208) 812-0727 to register for the Payette County Vaccine Waitlist. When vaccines or appointments become available someone will contact those on the waitlist based on eligibility that is established by the State of Idaho.
For current information about who may be vaccinated, visit https://healthandwelfare.idaho.gov/covid-19-vaccination.
“Payette County is committed to coordinating the vaccine distribution to our community in an effort to help protect all of our citizens,” wrote Gonzalez. “Payette County Office of Emergency Management continues to support our community through the coordination and dissemination of information, vaccines, and supplies. We are also grateful for the many community partners that have stepped up to help provide various services in our area.”
