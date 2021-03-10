PAYETTE — While the state of Idaho forecasts that the general public will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations as of May, the Payette County Office of Emergency Management finds itself with a lengthy to-do list in the meantime. Emergency Manager Adam Gonzalez presented his office’s plan to expand vaccination clinics to the Payette County Board of Commissioners during its regular meeting on Monday.
“The plan that the Commissioners gave us a go ahead on is to be able to setup bigger vaccine clinics,” wrote Gonzalez in an email Monday. “Our goal is to be able to provide 500 vaccines in a 4 hour period and depending on availability of vaccine, up to 1,000 doses in an 8 hour period.”
The office is partnered with the Prescription Pad in Fruitland to coordinate sites and staff for upcoming vaccine clinics. Gonzalez said work to identify sites remains in progress as of press time.
“Once we have date and times set we will be putting out a [news] release with that information,” Gonzalez added.
In an email Tuesday, Annie Knudsen, operations & outreach specialist for the Prescription Pad, said her team verifies eligibility for vaccination as they schedule appointments.
“The new additions will require a bit more time in the initial process for sure,” wrote Knudsen. “By the end of the week we will have given 1500 vaccines. We are still utilizing off-site locations and running them clinic style.”
As Gov. Brad Little pushes for vaccine availability to all Idahoans ahead of summer, Knudsen said her team remains unfazed by the challenge.
“We will do our best to administer as many vaccines as possible to do our part!” she added.
According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare website, the list of eligible Idahoans presently includes adults ages 65 and older, healthcare and long-term care workers, first responders and law enforcement, K-12 teachers and staff, and those who provide related services. On March 15, that list is set to expand to include food and agricultural workers, grocery and convenience store workers, manufacturing, public transit and postal service workers, flight crews, and homeless shelter residents.
Other essential workers and individuals ages 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions are anticipated to become eligible in early April and the general public in May, but have not yet been prioritized by Little’s COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee.
