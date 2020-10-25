CALDWELL – Southwest District Health staff reassessed county health alert levels. Daily incidence rates continue to edge up across the majority of the district. Based on data available for Oct. 4 – 17, no changes were made to the health alert levels.
The information included in determining county health alert levels is listed below.
PAYETTE COUNTY - Health Alert Level: Red
Payette County is to remain in the red health alert level, due to a high COVID-19 daily incidence rate, as well as evidence of a high positivity rate. Payette County has a daily incidence rate of 3.82 daily new cases per 10,000 people which is increasing. Only 49.15% of confirmed cases know where they were exposed to COVID-19, which is decreasing and points to sustained community spread.
SWDH epidemiologists are concerned by cluster outbreaks within local workplace settings, households, and as a result of travel. Payette County has a test positivity rate of 12.94%, which is decreasing but still very high.
Multiple Payette County schools are seeing cluster outbreaks with transmission occurring within schools.
WASHINGTON COUNTY - Health Alert Level: Orange
Washington County will remain in the orange health alert level, due to a high daily incidence rate and a high positivity rate. Washington County currently has a daily incidence rate of 2.32 daily cases per 10,000 people, which is decreasing.
The positivity rate for Washington County is 9.35%, which is decreasing but still much higher than we would like to see. Washington County schools are currently seeing sporadic, imported cases with a cluster outbreak occurring within one school.
SCHOOL DATA
The following information is available as of October 23, 2020:
• Payette: Isolation: 2, Quarantine: 26
• Washington: Isolation: 3, Quarantine: 4
The number quarantined is reflective of the number of staff and students currently in quarantine on the day the data are pulled and may not account for individuals who have been released from quarantine or are just entering quarantine. Those in quarantine have been identified as a close contact of a positive case and are being asked to stay home for 14 days to monitor for symptoms.
The isolation cases represent those who are currently positive for COVID-19. Also, those who are in isolation are asked to isolate away from others for a minimum of 10 days from the onset of symptoms to prevent further spread of the infection.
The following information represents students and teachers who tested positive for COVID-19 between Oct 11-17.
• Payette School District - 4 students, 0 teachers
• Weiser School District - 1 student, 2 teachers
Region 3 data is available on the Southwest District Health website at: https://phd3.idaho.gov/covid19/.
You may visit https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/ for statewide information. Questions may be directed to the SWDH COVID-19 Call Center Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at (208) 455-5411.
