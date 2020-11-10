PAYETTE — As efforts remain underway to certify the results of the 2020 General Election, local results have been certified by the Payette County Clerk’s office. The results were presented for approval at the Payette County Commissioners’ regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 9 by Deputy Clerk Christine Poe and newly appointed Election Clerk Teri Nicholls.
Following are highlights from the official results, as presented.
• U.S. President: President Donald Trump won Payette County with 78% of the vote, although he would go on to be defeated by Joe Biden (D) in the national election.
• U.S. Senator: Jim Risch (R) received the majority of votes (77%) to retain his seat in the U.S. Senate, going into his third term. Risch has been Senator since 2009.
• U.S. Representative: Russ Fulcher (R) won a second term as Representative for Idaho’s District 1, garnering 77.9% of Payette County’s vote
• HJR 4, which amends Idaho’s constitution to permanently set the number of Senate members at 35 and that the Legislature be appointed to 35 legislative districts, was affirmed by 70.79% of Payette County voters, passing statewide with 67.96%
• Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, and Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, received 9,932 and 9,837 votes, respectively, and were unopposed in retaining their seats. Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, fended off opponent Allen Schmid, D-Fruitland, to retain her seat in District 9B, with a vote of 8,615-2,429 (78.01% in favor of Boyle).
• Magistrate Judges Brian D. Lee and Robert L. Jackson, Commissioners Georgia Hanigan (R) and Marc Shigeta (R), and Sheriff-elect Andrew Creech were all unopposed.
• While Ross Pittman received 9,647 votes for re-election as Prosecuting Attorney, he automatically declines as he was appointed as Magistrate Judge in Kootenai County and left office in October to accept this appointment. Mike Duke, who was present at Monday’s meeting, has since been appointed to replace Pittman as Prosecuting Attorney.
• According to County Clerk Lindsey Bratcher, a total of 11,390 ballots were cast in Payette County during this election. Nicholls noted that 1,078 people registered to vote on Election Day, while a total of 5,643 absentee ballots were submitted. A total of 14,149 voters are registered countywide.
Regarding his appointment, Duke said he aims to represent Payette County as if he were elected.
“The way it works is whenever a candidate leaves [their] office early, then [their political] party … in the county anyway, the party will put three names forward to the Commissioners, and then they’ll choose who fills his vacancy,” said Duke. “It’s anticipated they’ll do the same again for his full term.”
Idaho Code 34-717 prohibits candidates for partisan offices to withdraw their names from the ballot for election later than 45 days before the election takes place.
Commissioner Reece Hrizuk made the motion to accept the election results, with Commissioner Marc Shigeta seconding. The voice vote to accept was unanimous.
