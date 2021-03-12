CALDWELL – Southwest District Health continues to see declining daily incidence rates and decreasing positivity rates. This is based on data available for the date range Feb. 21 – March 6. The health alert designations for all counties remain unchanged from last week. Adams, Gem, Payette, and Washington counties are at the gray COVID-19 health alert level. Canyon County and Owyhee County are at the yellow health alert level. As of March 6, 2021, the daily district-wide incidence rate per 10,000 population is 1.04.
The information used in determining county health alert levels is provided below.
PAYETTE COUNTY Health Alert Level: Gray
Payette County will remain in the gray health alert level, with a decreasing positivity rate and incidence rate. Payette County has a daily incidence rate of 0.36 daily new cases per 10,000 people which is decreasing. Payette County has a test positivity rate of 1.32%, which is also decreasing and meets our goal of 5.00% or less. 88.89% of cases know where they were exposed to COVID-19, which is increasing and indicates a reduction in community transmission. Agency epidemiologists are concerned by cluster outbreaks through social gatherings and household exposure. Multiple sporadic, imported cases of COVID-19 were reported in Payette County schools, with no evidence of a cluster outbreak.
WASHINGTON COUNTY Health Alert Level: Gray
Washington County will remain in the gray health alert level, due to a low daily incidence rate, and positivity rate. Washington County currently has a daily incidence rate of 0.49 daily cases per 10,000 people, which increased slightly but is still very low. The positivity rate for Washington County is 1.90%, which is decreasing and meets our goal of 5.00% or less. No cases in Washington County were able to identify a potential exposure source. This is concerning to epidemiologists. One sporadic, imported case of COVID-19 was reported in a Washington County school, with no evidence of a cluster outbreak.
Weekly cases by school district
The following represents data on confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases among students and staff attending in-person classes where investigations began between Feb. 28 – March 6.
Payette County
• New Plymouth School District: 0 staff, 1 student
Washington County
• Weiser School District: 1 student, 1 staff
The following represents data on the number of staff and students currently in quarantine and isolation on the day the data are pulled and may not account for individuals who have been released from quarantine or are just entering quarantine.
Those in quarantine have been identified as a close contact of a positive case and are being asked to stay home for 14 days to monitor for symptoms. Those in isolation are currently positive for COVID-19 and are asked to isolate away from others for a minimum of ten days from the onset of symptoms to prevent further spread of the infection.
• Payette County: 2 staff and students in quarantine, 0 in isolation
• Washington County: 0 staff and students in quarantine, 1 in isolation
In total, 184 staff and students are quarantined across District 3, 14 are in isolation.
Region 3 data are available on the Southwest District Health website at https://phd3.idaho.gov/covid19/. Visit https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/ for statewide information. Questions may be directed to the SWDH COVID-19 Call Center Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (except for observed holidays) at (208) 455-5411
