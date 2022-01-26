NEW PLYMOUTH — A public hearing was held during the New Plymouth City Council’s regular meeting on Jan. 18, to receive comments on a proposed preliminary plat and zoning change at 212 Southeast Blvd. The zone change would have property zoned from ‘B’ residential to ’T’ mobile home use, to allow for creation of a small mobile home park.
According to City Clerk Danielle Painter, a preliminary plat for the property had already been obtained by applicant Ray Brogan before applying for a zone change. Representing Brogan was resident Kathy Meyers.
“We would like to split the property; Right now, it’s all in one with the house and seven mobile homes,” said Meyers. “I would like to take it split … off the house and make it residential, and then take the six lots in the back to make it a mobile home park. We’ve got six units that could come in, all the same size. They would all be owned by one owner, and the land would be owned by the owner.”
According to Meyers, the project has already been reviewed by HECO Engineers.
Dozens of residents made their way to the council chambers for the hearing, with several of those in attendance speaking against the zone change.
Concerned residents Kevin and Shelley Wilson opposed the zone change in a written statement to city officials, saying the property could not conform to city code.
Carmen Anderson spoke out against it, because of damage she alleges happened to her garage and fence as a result of Brogan’s activity.
“I’m against it for what Ray has tried to put there and what they did to my property; I’m kind of concerned that when the new trailer park [comes in,] what it’s going to do.”
A member of the New Plymouth Planning and Zoning commission offered to speak, but was stopped from doing so by City Attorney Dan Chadwick.
Despite being signed off by city engineer, Councilor Tom Hoppell made a motion not to grant a preliminary plat for the property, seconded by Councilor Eileen Balcer. Before the council voted on the matter, Mayor Rick York reminded the council that HECO had already signed off on the feasibility of a zone change.
“My only concern is the size of the lots,” said Balcer. “You have a half an acre total, you’re making .169 [acre] in the front where the house is, and a third of an acre in the back … it just seems like a small lot for the [purpose].”
“There no way it can conform, period,” Hoppell added. “I went into our codes and it says [under] service buildings; You’ve gotta have a building that has bathrooms, washrooms, all that kind of stuff on it on that piece of property.”
The motion narrowly carried 2-1, with Councilor Cora Kurth casting the lone ‘no’ vote. Councilor Bill Warnke was absent from this meeting, and thus did not vote on the matter.
The preliminary plat would have been needed for the zone change to be considered, in keeping with procedure followed by planning and zoning in its recommendation to approve the request.
In other business
The council also discussed the approval of a liquor license application for the new Family Dollar/Dollar Tree store which opened late last year. Despite hearing some opposition to the application, Chadwick reminded the council it needed a legal reason to deny a license.
Balcer moved to approve the license, seconded by Kurth. The motion carried 3-0.
