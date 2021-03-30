PAYETTE — Have you ever gotten late fees? As discussed by the Payette City Council at its regular meeting March 15, city officials dislike them as much as their residents
On the table during this meeting was Resolution 2021-03, which authorizes the city treasurer “to pay certain vendors prior to submitting the bills to Council.”
The resolution adds to an existing list of 27 vendors and creditors which the treasurer is allowed to pay prior to council meetings, which include Columbia Bank, Malheur Federal Credit Union, Hardin Sanitation, city employees, Idaho Power and Intermountain Gas, among others. It adds U.S. Bank to the list for copier service and Fatbeam Internet Service of Coeur d’Alene for internet service to the Payette Public Library.
“WHEREAS, certain vendors that provide services or goods to the City of Payette on a regular basis have a billing cycle that requires the bill to be paid prior to the first Council meeting of the month and a late fee is charged to the city for later payment; and, WHEREAS it is the desire of the City Council to avoid payment of late fees,” is why this resolution was made, according to its agenda statement.
“It’s kind of a housekeeping thing that we have to do every year, ‘cause vendors change,” said Mayor Jeff Williams.
Fatbeam takes over for Tek Hut as the library’s internet service provider following the buyout of the latter by Fatbeam, according to Deputy Clerk Bobbie Black.
Councilor Craig Jensen moved to approve these additions to the list, with Councilor Daniel Lopez seconding. The roll call vote to approve was 5-0, with Councilor Kathy Patrick absent.
