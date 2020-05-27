PAYETTE - It’s out with the old, in with the new as the City of Payette continues work on replacing aging sewer lines. At its May 18 meeting, the Payette City Council reviewed a change order for construction on the North Fourth Street sewer line.
The order, issued on May 4, detailed changes to the contract under which M2 Construction, of Ontario, is working on the project. Due to the difficulty of working in poor or collapsible soils, the construction of 18-inch C905 piping with manholes was deleted from the contract.
The original contract price of the project was $172,800. With a decrease in costs, the contract price became just $88,141.45.
“It’s my understanding that as they started to place a sewer line, it was in such bad shape that they were probably gonna do more harm than good,” said Mayor Jeff Williams about the change to construction. “The good news is, we’re seeing a reduction of some eighty thousand dollars.”
However, Williams noted, he anticipates “the other shoe to drop,” as he anticipated further changes to the contract.
According to an engineering status report from HECO Engineers, the project is complete, pending final documents. It noted that the project was shortened because of how close it is to an existing water main and trench stability was a concern as it pertained to damaging said main.
As of press time, the Eighth Avenue North sewer replacement is nearing completion, but did need a new water main to go with it to ensure pipe integrity according to the report.
