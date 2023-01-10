PAYETTE — At its regular meeting on Jan. 3, the Payette City Council reviewed Resolution 2023-01, endorsing the city’s wastewater treatment program. According to City Treasurer Mary Cordova, the resolution is a routine annual requirement of its permit under the Idaho Pollutant Discharge Elimination System through the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.

Wastewater in Payette is treated at the city’s treatment plant under permit no. ID0020672.



Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.

Tags

Load comments