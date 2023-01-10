PAYETTE — At its regular meeting on Jan. 3, the Payette City Council reviewed Resolution 2023-01, endorsing the city’s wastewater treatment program. According to City Treasurer Mary Cordova, the resolution is a routine annual requirement of its permit under the Idaho Pollutant Discharge Elimination System through the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.
Wastewater in Payette is treated at the city’s treatment plant under permit no. ID0020672.
“The City of Payette is required … to submit a pretreatment program meeting the requirements of 40 CFR 403.8,” the resolution reads. “Requirements indicate the submittal package ‘shall include a statement reflecting the endorsement or approval of the local boards or bodies responsible for supervising and/or funding the POTW Pretreatment Program if approved.’”
“What the council is saying here is not that you’re approving the plan, it’s that you’re supporting the plan,” said Cordova. “We’ll continue to provide funding, so that staff can implement the plan. Basically, it’s man hours in review and ensuring that we’re staying compliant with the … permit.”
City Attorney Dan Chadwick reviewed the city’s plan, which is due to the department on Jan. 13, and gave his approval as written. Cordova noted that the plan is “pretty thick,” thus it was not added to the agenda packet for this meeting.
“What we have spent this year updating this plan is engineering hours; It’s a lot of engineering” and staffing for the wastewater department, according to Cordova. As such, she said such planning is included in the city’s fiscal year 2023 budget.
Councilor Ray Wickersham moved to approve the resolution, seconded by Councilor Mike Kee. The motion carried with a voice vote of 5-0.
