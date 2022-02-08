FRUITLAND — Is an additional place to buy liquor appropriate for the city of Fruitland? Not as determined by the Fruitland City Council at its regular meeting on Jan. 24.
As part of its meeting agenda, the council reviewed a memo from City Administrator Stuart Grimes which detailed a statement by a representative of the Idaho State Liquor Division. The memo explained that there has been interest in placing a contract liquor store in Fruitland.
Grimes explained that state officials sought input from the council as to whether they would support such a store opening in town.
“In our city code, we do have two areas that are zoned as a permitted use for liquor stores, general commercial and downtown commercial,” said Grimes. “The state reached out; They said they typically like to contact communities where this is being considered.”
He said the last time a public hearing was held on allowing a liquor store to open in Fruitland, those who spoke were “overwhelmingly” opposed to allowing it. Mayor Brian Howell noted that another hearing would be needed if the liquor division moved forward with a store.
Grimes added that the state typically proposes stores in response to requests by citizens.
Councilor Kari Peterson moved to communicate to the liquor division that the council is not in favor of a contract liquor store being opened in Fruitland, seconded by Councilor Ed Pierson. The motion carried unanimously.
The Idaho State Liquor Division maintains a monopoly over liquor stores in the state which sell alcoholic beverages with 16% alcohol by volume or greater. The division owns contract liquor stores directly.
Each state regulates the manufacture and sale of alcoholic beverages, following the repeal of Prohibition through the 21st Amendment to the U.S. Constitution in 1933.
