By Corey Evan
Independent-Enterprise
FRUITLAND - Following the failure of the city of Fruitland’s city hall bond measure on May 19, the Fruitland Police Department has begun to pursue alternative means of getting the space they need to do their work.
At the Fruitland City Council’s regular meeting on Monday, June 22, the council discussed a proposal by Police Chief J.D. Huff to purchase an external office and storage building to be installed at the city hall site, and ended up OK’ing up to $50,000 for such a project.
At the June 8 City Council meeting, Huff explained that the police department had reached capacity and alternative means of expanding the department’s facilities would be needed. There, he proposed purchasing an 8’ x 40’ mobile office/storage container to convert to office space. The unit would be housed behind City Hall.
At the June 22 meeting, Huff presented more detailed information to the Council:
“We’re looking at some numbers that are moving still,” said Huff. “We wanted to make sure we could actually get the job done.”
Huff said the container would be set up with insulation and electrical/data connections.
Huff said he had called several electricians to work out the feasibility of connecting such a unit to the city’s emergency generator, but did not have that available during this meeting.
“Initially, we were looking at moving [Ambulance Director Michelle Giokas]’s shed … but it’s a 16 by 16, I’d have a problem with Jerry and Dave; Our equipment is going to destroy that, trying to move that shed.”
Regardless of location, Huff said the site’s looks shouldn’t be negatively affected.
“It’s really not going to change the aesthetics of our property. It’s going to be a con-ex box wherever you put it.”
An existing electricity hookup is available to use for the new unit, according to Huff.
City Clerk Suzanne Pearcy verified that the city has $257,000 in state revenue sharing funds for capital projects and $100,000 in general funds for capital projects.
Councilor Stuart Grimes moved to approve this purchase out of state revenue sharing funds, with Councilor Jeff Carpenter seconding. The vote to approve was unanimous.
The expenditure is not to exceed $50,000, per Councilor Ed Pierson’s request.
“Any over that would come out of Councilman Pierson’s paycheck,” Grimes joked.
“Absolutely,” Pierson replied jokingly.
Huff that setup of the unit would take an estimated two months.
