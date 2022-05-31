PAYETTE — Are you looking to de-annex your property from city limits? If so and you live in Payette, you’re out of luck for the time being.
At its regular meeting on May 16, the Payette City Council approved Resolution 2022-05. It states that “it is hereby declared and resolved that deannexation of property from the corporate boundaries of the city is not consistent with the orderly development of the city, is not permitted and therefore no application for deannexation shall be accepted or considered by the City of Payette until further notice and by the adoption of an ordinance that allows for the process of deannexation.”
This resolution was requested to be put on the meeting’s agenda by City Attorney Dan Chadwick. Presently, Payette Municipal Code 18.01 covers the process required for voluntary annexation into city limits.
“What you don’t have is a process in your ordinance for deannexation. And I will advise you that deannexations really are not favored,” said Chadwick. “They are ad-hoc means of excluding property from the city. They’re not usually thoughtful, they are usually presented by someone who just doesn’t like the position they’re in.”
Other reasons Chadwick cited from his experience with deannexations included favoring county ordinances over municipal ones, and a perceived lack of speed in getting services from the city.
“We went through this in the city of Weiser; I will tell you, annexation is fully discretionary. It is not appealable to the courts, if you accept an annexation then no one can appeal to it or challenge your acceptance,” Chadwick added. “It is the authority of the city, plain and simple.”
Idaho Code 50-222 allows a city to annex property to expand its corporate boundaries, while 50-225 allows cities to exclude land at their discretion. Chadwick advised the council against adopting an ordinance for the purpose of establishing a policy against deannexations at this time, until such time as the council determines that a need for an ordinance exists.
Councilor Kathy Patrick moved to approve the resolution, seconded by Councilor Daniel Lopez. The motion carried unanimously, with a vote of 6-0.
The resolution is retroactive to any requests for deannexation submitted prior to May 16, which have not yet been resolved, therefore rendering them rejected and not eligible for processing. Per Chadwick’s recommendation, this resolution is treated as policy only.
