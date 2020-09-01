NEW PLYMOUTH — When a governing body has to move a meeting to a date other than it’s regularly scheduled time, whether due to a holiday or other need, there is procedure that must be followed so that the public has plenty of notice. And if the move to do that isn’t done during a regular council meeting, it has to be done during a special meeting.
That was the case on Monday when the New Plymouth City Council held a special meeting to move their regular Sept. 7 meeting to the following day, due to the Labor Day holiday.
The emergency meeting notice, which cited it would be conducted via conference call, was posted to the city’s website on Friday afternoon.
The only item on the agenda involved rescheduling. agenda had only one action item to make a decision on — rescheduling the Council’s regular meeting. As the meeting is held the first Monday of every month, it needed to be moved to Tuesday in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
“The reason for this meeting is to reschedule our Monday meeting to a Tuesday. Everyone all right with that?” asked Mayor Rick York of the Council.
The decision was unanimous to move this month’s meeting to Sept. 8.
Before adjourning for the evening, New Plymouth City Clerk Danielle Painter wanted to discuss agenda items for the next meeting.
York said that he wanted to see “the personnel policy” among the items on the next agenda.
“Surely there’ll be something else we’ll need to put on there,” said York.
He then asked Painter if the new agenda would “go out at the end of the week” to which she replied that it would.
“Wednesday is the deadline to add things to the agenda,” noted Painter.
