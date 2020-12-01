FRUITLAND — At its Nov. 9 regularly scheduled meeting, Fruitland City Council reviewed a lease proposition between Snake River Oil & Gas and the City of Fruitland in which the company asked to lease minerals from the acreage owned by the city.
Richard Brown, representing Snake River Oil & Gas, explained to the Council that his company had already received approval from the Idaho Department of Lands for their “300 acre Fallon #1-10 unit” according to meeting minutes.
The City of Fruitland owns 43.64 acres of the 300 acres in question, of which Snake River Oil & Gas was seeking approval for a mineral lease on.
The Council had voiced concerns over the location of the mineral extraction operation considering the proximity to the city’s wastewater facility, which Councilor Stuart Grimes reminded everyone was a “$20 million dollar investment.”
Councilor Kari Peterson brought up the concern about how the mineral extraction process could affect the city’s water supply.
Grimes moved to table discussion of the lease until the next regularly scheduled meeting held on Nov. 23.
When the topic was resumed at the Nov. 23 meeting, Councilor Grimes moved to not lease the minerals to Snake River Oil & Gas. The motion was seconded by Councilor Ed Pierson.
