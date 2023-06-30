EDITOR’S NOTE: This article contains language which may be offensive to some readers.

FRUITLAND — Rules change quickly these days, some big and some not so big. One example of rule changes came before the Fruitland City Council at its regular meeting on Monday.



Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.

Tags

Load comments