EDITOR’S NOTE: This article contains language which may be offensive to some readers.
FRUITLAND — Rules change quickly these days, some big and some not so big. One example of rule changes came before the Fruitland City Council at its regular meeting on Monday.
During the meeting, the council reviewed numerous changes being made to the city’s personnel manual, as part of Resolution 2023-05. Many of these changes centered around employee benefits and changes to observed holidays within Fruitland City Hall.
Following are examples of changes made to the manual under this resolution.
Some employees, including police officers, serve as on-call employees. Under the prior policy, employees were not given a lump sum for being on-call, but rather were paid $1.36 per hour.
“It’s based on … how many hours are actually off-duty and on-call for the day, so we constantly have to keep track after that,” said Public Works Director Jerry Campbell. “What I had proposed, I thought it would be easier if we set it up to be a weekly on-call and get [a set amount] per week. And in weeks that have holidays in them, we’d have to determine the amount that particular week would be worth, because there’s going to be more on-call hours in Fruitland, covering those holidays.”
“This has been a really sensitive subject for all the guys that have to be on call because you can’t go anywhere,” said City Clerk Suzanne Pearcy. “You have to be within 15 minutes of city hall, you can’t have [an alcoholic] beverage; It really infringes on their [lives].”
On-call employees are considered such for 128 hours under this definition.
Also discussed was how to ensure a city owned vehicle would be available to certain on-call employees. Changes to the manual reflect this effort:
“All department heads employed by the City of Fruitland shall be issued a city-owned vehicle to be used by the department head, or, if necessary, by other City employees,” it reads.
“In the past, we’ve let department heads and police officers take their vehicles home, but we need to allow on-call people to have a city vehicle,” said Pearcy. “It’s not going to affect your budget any, but just know that there’s more wear and tear that the vehicles [might receive].”
One issue faced within City Hall is turnover among new hires. Pearcy told the council she observed a lot of hesitancy over the city’s previous paid time off policy, which required employees to work for the city for a minimum of one year to qualify for that benefit.
This has resulted in multiple employees having to lean on sick time to be able to take time for themselves.
“We moved it to six months, and you get a week,” said Pearcy. “Every employee will get an additional week of vacation, and then new people will be able to get vacation after six months of service.”
Pearcy noted that she observed higher vacation pay rates in surrounding cities.
“I looked at some of them and it was very uncommon” to require one year of service, said City Administrator Stuart Grimes. “That’s kind of a deterrent when you [try to hire people] and say you can’t take any vacation time until you complete the first year.”
“What we’re experiencing is they’re abusing sick time,” added Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff, noting that his newer staff have used it as a way around the one-year rule. “They earn a day of sick time each month … You’re kind of forcing people to have to take sick time if they needed to go do something, which is kind of an abuse of the system.”
Campbell further noted that he’s seen many instances of applicants expressing that they have pre-established plans ahead of accepting a new job, and having to tell them that they would need to do so at their own expense, being unpaid.
The council also discussed which holidays would join Juneteenth in being added to the manual’s “paid holidays” section. Under consideration was whether to give employees Christmas Eve off. City officials have typically held a Christmas potluck for city employees on Christmas Eve.
Under the resolution, employees are given paid time off on these holidays: New Year’s Day, Human Rights Day, President’s Day, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day & following Friday, and Christmas Day.
Providing competitive benefits is a challenge Pearcy noted has been especially difficult for the city of Fruitland.
“How do we keep [good employees] around … We were trying to come up with some sort of retirement thing that we could do to help the employees purchase the III-A health retirement, because it’s so good. Maybe that’s a way to keep them is good health insurance, that kind of stuff. And everything we tried, the IRS ‘cock-blocked’ us most of the time.”
Councilor Ed Pierson moved to approve the manual updates with changes discussed during this meeting, seconded by Councilor Kari Peterson. The motion carried with a voice vote of 3-0.
