NEW PLYMOUTH — At its regular meeting on Monday, the New Plymouth City Council approved its annual gifts for full-time and part-time employees. The gifts are composed of the employee’s choice of either a whole turkey or a ham, and a gift certificate in the amount of $100.

The council also approved a choice of a turkey or ham for members of the New Plymouth Planning and Zoning Commission, a gift which has been long-standing for these individuals. However, commission members do not presently receive a gift certificate like regular employees would.



