NEW PLYMOUTH — At its regular meeting on Monday, the New Plymouth City Council approved its annual gifts for full-time and part-time employees. The gifts are composed of the employee’s choice of either a whole turkey or a ham, and a gift certificate in the amount of $100.
The council also approved a choice of a turkey or ham for members of the New Plymouth Planning and Zoning Commission, a gift which has been long-standing for these individuals. However, commission members do not presently receive a gift certificate like regular employees would.
The council took up a discussion of offering gift certificates to Planning and Zoning either this year or in future years. According to Deputy City Clerk Marianne Gatchell, gift certificates have not been offered to them previously.
“Planning and Zoning, we have to be careful what we want to do,” said Councilor Eileen Balcer.
The council briefly discussed raising the amount of each gift certificate, with Gatchell confirming that the city budget would permit such. However, they ultimately tabled this discussion to be revisited in a future meeting.
As City Attorney Dan Chadwick was not present for this meeting, the council decided to forego offering gift certificates to Planning and Zoning.
Councilor Bill Warnke moved to approve the gifts as originally planned, seconded by Balcer. The motion carried unanimously, with a roll call vote of 4-0.
