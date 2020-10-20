NEW PLYMOUTH — At the regular meeting of the New Plymouth City Council on Monday night, the council took up a tabled discussion item from its meeting Oct. 5 regarding upgrading the city’s software infrastructure. This was the first action item on the new agenda.
City Clerk and Treasurer Danielle Painter had presented the council with the idea of upgrading some of the city’s software infrastructure with a cloud-based system. Painter said that with a cloud-based system retrieval of previously archived information would be more efficient for city employees who need it.
Following discussion about cloud-based computing and wanting more information and Painter encouraging the council to give her any questions or concerns about the system upgrade and she would get the answers from the company that would be providing the service – Black Mountain Software.
At Monday night’s meeting, Councilor Eileen Balcer, who had raised concern over the possible dangers of cloud-based computing at the previous meeting, was the first the give her approval after review of the information from the company.
“They’re using Amazon Web Services, I’m good with it,” she said.
Mayor Rick York informed Painter as far as the upgrade goes, “We’re good with that as a council.”
The Council subsequently voted and unanimously approved the software upgrade.
