Council approves appeal of Planning & Zoning decision

Families and supporters of Treasure Valley Classical Academy wait to enter the Fruitland City Council meeting at Fruitland City Hall on Monday. The council voted to approve an appeal by academy officials of the Planning and Zoning Commission’s disapproval of a conditional use permit to construct a new campus in line with plans to expand to a full K-12 academy
FRUITLAND — A standing-room-only crowd of Treasure Valley Classical Academy supporters was present for the Fruitland City Council’s regular meeting on Monday. The supporters met outside of Fruitland City Hall earlier in the day to gather support for their school, and for school choice according to its organizers.
The council addressed an appeal by academy officials, asking for the Fruitland Planning & Zoning Commission to revisit its plans to build an expanded campus for the academy in the south 1000 Block of Northwest 13th Street. No public testimony was heard during this meeting.
Councilor Tom Limbaugh moved to approve the request for a new hearing by the commission — citing new evidence surrounding the issue of how to address traffic control with the new campus, that the commission had not yet seen —seconded by Councilor Ed Pierson. The motion carried with a voice vote of 4-0.
Comment requests to City Clerk Suzanne Pearcy and to Stephen Lambert, executive director for the academy, were pending as of publication.
This is a developing story. Be sure to watch for our continued coverage in our Wednesday edition.
