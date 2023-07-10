Council approves appeal of Planning & Zoning decision

Families and supporters of Treasure Valley Classical Academy wait to enter the Fruitland City Council meeting at Fruitland City Hall on Monday. The council voted to approve an appeal by academy officials of the Planning and Zoning Commission’s disapproval of a conditional use permit to construct a new campus in line with plans to expand to a full K-12 academy

 Corey Evan | Argus Observer

FRUITLAND — A standing-room-only crowd of Treasure Valley Classical Academy supporters was present for the Fruitland City Council’s regular meeting on Monday. The supporters met outside of Fruitland City Hall earlier in the day to gather support for their school, and for school choice according to its organizers.

The council addressed an appeal by academy officials, asking for the Fruitland Planning & Zoning Commission to revisit its plans to build an expanded campus for the academy in the south 1000 Block of Northwest 13th Street. No public testimony was heard during this meeting.



