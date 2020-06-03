PAYETTE - At a meeting of the Payette County 911 Advisory Board on May 27, a proposal from Payette County Sheriff’s Lt. Andy Creech was reviewed by officials from the three municipalities which receive services through the county’s consolidated dispatch system. This included Mayors Brian Howell and Jeff Williams, of Fruitland and Payette, respectively, and New Plymouth City Clerk Danielle Painter.
The proposal, as previously reported, aimed to change the budget element of the formula outlined in the Intergovernmental Agreement for the Consolidated Emergency Communication System (911 dispatch services). This would shift budget modeling from using a projected budget to using the actual budget of the last closed budget year.
The county has proposed providing a credit to the cities be taken out of the existing agreement, and that funding for dispatch services be based on actual costs and not anticipated ones.
In an email, City Clerk Mary Cordova said the budget base used by Payette County to calculate Fiscal Year 20 dispatch fees was $616,170.
In Section 12 of the proposed changes, the funding formula is defined as the population of a given city, divided by the total population of the county plus the population of each city, as stated in the most recent county and city base and excess distribution. According to an agenda statement, Payette’s Fiscal Year 21 dispatch services under the existing agreement add up to $99,825, while under the proposed changes would be $86,544.
At the June 1 Payette City Council meeting, Councilor Mike Kee expressed confusion about the recommended change to the budgeting formula.
“I’m not gonna vote to support this when I don’t understand it,” he said.
City attorney Dan Chadwick advised the councilors to first understand what they are paying under the existing contract, pointing out that only their share of the budget was up for discussion at this meeting.
The council’s vote to approve the agreement for a signature by the mayor was 5-1, with Kee dissenting. The mayors of Fruitland and New Plymouth will need to sign it as well in order to ratify the changes to the agreement.
