Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

FRUITLAND — Money management skills remain strong among Fruitland city officials, as reported in the city’s audited financial statements for Fiscal Year 2021, ended Sept. 30. The Fruitland City Council reviewed the audit at its regular meeting on Feb. 28, as presented via Zoom by Jacob Catmull, a Certified Public Accountant with Evans, Poulsen & Catmull CPA’s.

“Rest assured; next year you’ll have me in person, so if you want to throw anything at me just wait until next year,” Catmull joked during the meeting.

Following are samples of Fruitland’s financial data for the 2021 fiscal year, as obtained by the newspaper on March 8. The report is dated Jan. 31, with any negative amounts indicated in parentheses ( ).

Assets

Current assets

Governmental activities: $3,107,172

Business-type activities: $2,689,113

Total: $5,796,285

Noncurrent assets

Governmental activities: $8,545,203

Business-type activities: $32,413,566

Total: $40,958,769

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Governmental activities: $324,089

Business-type activities: $1,842,720

Total: $2,166,809

Noncurrent liabilities

Governmental activities: $297,548

Business-type activities: $26,669,674

Total: $26,967,222

Deferred inflows of resources

Governmental activities: $824,132

Business-type activities: $1,160,218

Total: $1,984,350

Net position

Governmental activities: $10,917,416

Business-type activities: $7,817,214

Total: $18,734,630

Revenues

General Fund: $2,725,898

Street Fund: $1,048,257

State Revenue Sharing Fund: $402,635

Recreation Fund (non-major): $216,966

Total governmental funds: $4,393,756

Expenditures

General Fund: $2,625,716

Street Fund: $849,592

State Revenue Sharing Fund: $166,374

Recreation Fund (non-major): $186,700

Total governmental funds: $3,828,382

Net change in fund balances

Beginning

General Fund: $904,623

Street Fund: $490,469

State Revenue Sharing Fund: $561,263

Recreation Fund (non-major): $210,398

Total governmental funds: $2,166,753

Ending

General Fund: $1,115,465

Street Fund: $661,469

State Revenue Sharing Fund: $797,524

Recreation Fund (non-major): $240,664

Total governmental funds: $2,815,122

Change in net position of governmental activities: $315,239

Business-type activities

enterprise funds

Operating revenues

Water Fund: $2,116,979

Sewer Fund: $1,920,944

Paramedics Fund: $2,388,635

Totals: $6,426,558

Operating expenses

Water Fund: $1,675,214

Sewer Fund: $1,646,543

Paramedics Fund: $1,794,965

Totals: $5,116,722

Operating income 

Water Fund: $441,765

Sewer Fund: $274,401

Paramedics Fund: $593,670

Totals: $1,309,836

Non-operating revenues

Water Fund: $389,706

Sewer Fund: $99,370

Paramedics Fund: ($8,827)

Totals: $480,249

Beginning of year

Water Fund: $1,811,864

Sewer Fund: $3,212,882

Paramedics Fund: $1,085,378

Totals: $6,110,124

End of year

Water Fund: $2,615,670

Sewer Fund: $3,558,988

Paramedics Fund: $1,642,556

Totals: $7,817,214

The city has several sewer bonds in progress, with payments for the fiscal year totaling $1.1 million, according to Catmull.

According to the report, the city’s financial statements were found to “present fairly, in all material respects, the respective financial position of the governmental activities, the business-type activities, each major fund, and the aggregate raining fund information of the City of Fruitland” as of Sept. 30.

As city officials expressed gratitude for the chance to work with him, Catmull expressed that while he appreciates their gratitude he must continue to remain neutral.

“I have to maintain a level of independence from the city, but … my job’s not to find issues or mistakes. I’m here to make sure the financial statements are presented in accordance with accounting principles,” he said. “But I do appreciate working with the city and can’t wait to be back in person next year.”

Councilor Kari Peterson moved to accept Catmull’s findings, seconded by Councilor Tom Limbaugh. The motion carried unanimously, 4-0.

Tags

Load comments