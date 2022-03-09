FRUITLAND — Money management skills remain strong among Fruitland city officials, as reported in the city’s audited financial statements for Fiscal Year 2021, ended Sept. 30. The Fruitland City Council reviewed the audit at its regular meeting on Feb. 28, as presented via Zoom by Jacob Catmull, a Certified Public Accountant with Evans, Poulsen & Catmull CPA’s.
“Rest assured; next year you’ll have me in person, so if you want to throw anything at me just wait until next year,” Catmull joked during the meeting.
Following are samples of Fruitland’s financial data for the 2021 fiscal year, as obtained by the newspaper on March 8. The report is dated Jan. 31, with any negative amounts indicated in parentheses ( ).
Assets
Current assets
Governmental activities: $3,107,172
Business-type activities: $2,689,113
Total: $5,796,285
Noncurrent assets
Governmental activities: $8,545,203
Business-type activities: $32,413,566
Total: $40,958,769
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Governmental activities: $324,089
Business-type activities: $1,842,720
Total: $2,166,809
Noncurrent liabilities
Governmental activities: $297,548
Business-type activities: $26,669,674
Total: $26,967,222
Deferred inflows of resources
Governmental activities: $824,132
Business-type activities: $1,160,218
Total: $1,984,350
Net position
Governmental activities: $10,917,416
Business-type activities: $7,817,214
Total: $18,734,630
Revenues
General Fund: $2,725,898
Street Fund: $1,048,257
State Revenue Sharing Fund: $402,635
Recreation Fund (non-major): $216,966
Total governmental funds: $4,393,756
Expenditures
General Fund: $2,625,716
Street Fund: $849,592
State Revenue Sharing Fund: $166,374
Recreation Fund (non-major): $186,700
Total governmental funds: $3,828,382
Net change in fund balances
Beginning
General Fund: $904,623
Street Fund: $490,469
State Revenue Sharing Fund: $561,263
Recreation Fund (non-major): $210,398
Total governmental funds: $2,166,753
Ending
General Fund: $1,115,465
Street Fund: $661,469
State Revenue Sharing Fund: $797,524
Recreation Fund (non-major): $240,664
Total governmental funds: $2,815,122
Change in net position of governmental activities: $315,239
Business-type activities
enterprise funds
Operating revenues
Water Fund: $2,116,979
Sewer Fund: $1,920,944
Paramedics Fund: $2,388,635
Totals: $6,426,558
Operating expenses
Water Fund: $1,675,214
Sewer Fund: $1,646,543
Paramedics Fund: $1,794,965
Totals: $5,116,722
Operating income
Water Fund: $441,765
Sewer Fund: $274,401
Paramedics Fund: $593,670
Totals: $1,309,836
Non-operating revenues
Water Fund: $389,706
Sewer Fund: $99,370
Paramedics Fund: ($8,827)
Totals: $480,249
Beginning of year
Water Fund: $1,811,864
Sewer Fund: $3,212,882
Paramedics Fund: $1,085,378
Totals: $6,110,124
End of year
Water Fund: $2,615,670
Sewer Fund: $3,558,988
Paramedics Fund: $1,642,556
Totals: $7,817,214
The city has several sewer bonds in progress, with payments for the fiscal year totaling $1.1 million, according to Catmull.
According to the report, the city’s financial statements were found to “present fairly, in all material respects, the respective financial position of the governmental activities, the business-type activities, each major fund, and the aggregate raining fund information of the City of Fruitland” as of Sept. 30.
As city officials expressed gratitude for the chance to work with him, Catmull expressed that while he appreciates their gratitude he must continue to remain neutral.
“I have to maintain a level of independence from the city, but … my job’s not to find issues or mistakes. I’m here to make sure the financial statements are presented in accordance with accounting principles,” he said. “But I do appreciate working with the city and can’t wait to be back in person next year.”
Councilor Kari Peterson moved to accept Catmull’s findings, seconded by Councilor Tom Limbaugh. The motion carried unanimously, 4-0.
