PAYETTE COUNTY — The Idaho Legislature could potentially override Gov. Brad Little’s COVID-19 emergency declaration during its ongoing extraordinary session, which started on Aug. 24. This could be achieved through House Concurrent Resolution (HCR) 1, the statement of purpose for which reads “Following the requirements of [Idaho Code] 46-1008, this Concurrent Resolution ends the existing state of disaster emergency in Idaho.”
This resolution is sponsored by Rep. Steven Harris, R-Meridian.
In an email to the newspaper on Aug. 25, Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth said he believes the resolution may only have a temporary effect.
“This was a statement regarding the three equal but separate branches of government. We think the Idaho Constitution is quite clear that the Governor can declare emergencies for up to 60 days. Beyond that he has to call the Legislature into session,” said Kerby. “This resolution is largely symbolic. In the unlikely event that the Senate even takes it up and agrees with us, the Governor will probably just declare another emergency as soon as we leave town.”
Harris did not return calls for comment before press time.
According to its fiscal note, HCR 1 would not impact funding received through the CARES Act. it would, however, impact the state’s ability to receive funding through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. It also notes a ‘positive impact’ to the nation’s Federal budget.
The session continues today.
