NEW MEADOWS —  Early Saturday morning, officers from Idaho State Police, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, the Valley County Sheriff’s Office and the McCall Police Department arrested Williams “Bill” Pearle James near his parent’s home in New Meadows.

Law enforcement agencies worked together to locate James, who is wanted for attempted murder after shooting at Adams County Deputies. The deputies were responding to a call for assistance from James’ family after he violated a protection order. James also shot at an Idaho Fish and Game Officer, who was in the area and stopped to assist the deputies. 

ISP credits the successful apprehension of James to the continued and extensive cooperation between many agencies. 

James was arrested without incident and transported to the Adams County Jail.

