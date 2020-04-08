NEW MEADOWS — Early Saturday morning, officers from Idaho State Police, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, the Valley County Sheriff’s Office and the McCall Police Department arrested Williams “Bill” Pearle James near his parent’s home in New Meadows.
Law enforcement agencies worked together to locate James, who is wanted for attempted murder after shooting at Adams County Deputies. The deputies were responding to a call for assistance from James’ family after he violated a protection order. James also shot at an Idaho Fish and Game Officer, who was in the area and stopped to assist the deputies.
ISP credits the successful apprehension of James to the continued and extensive cooperation between many agencies.
James was arrested without incident and transported to the Adams County Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.