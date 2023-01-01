BOISE — The Idaho Department of Finance is warning jobseekers to be aware of the red flags of employment scams in light of a recent consumer complaint the Department received, and the continued prevalence of these scams nationwide. In the first quarter of 2022, U.S. consumers were scammed out of $68 million as a result of fake business and job opportunity schemes according to the Federal Trade Commission. 

Although this is not a new threat, it continues to have a devastating impact on victims resulting in monetary harm, identity theft, and even unwitting involvement in criminal schemes such as money laundering.



