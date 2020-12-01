BOISE – Both lanes of Idaho Highway 55 are now back open to traffic, as the Idaho Transportation Department’s Smiths Ferry project pauses for the winter.
This fall crews made steady progress, working to widen shoulders, add guard rail, and straighten ID-55 between Smiths Ferry and the Rainbow Bridge. The project team safely removed 39,500 cubic yards of rock from the canyon through 17 controlled blasts.
Work will resume in mid-March 2021, weather permitting. For more information on the project and to sign up for updates, visit itdprojects.org/ID55smithsferry.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.