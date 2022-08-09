NAMPA – The Idaho Transportation Department is advising motorists near the future Idaho State Highway 16 extension to plan ahead for traffic changes, which started Monday.
Traffic impacts will be concentrated at the north and south ends of the corridor. Crews are rebuilding the intersection of U.S. 20/26 and SH-16, and preparing to build a new SH-16 interchange on Interstate 84.
On U.S. 20/26 and McDermott Road:
• Access to and from McDermott Road at US-20/26 will permanently close on Aug. 8. McDermott Road will be open to local traffic only between McMillan Road and US-20/26. Detour map
• McDermott Road will be closed for utility work between Ustick and McMillan roads Aug. 8-12.
• The number of lanes on US-20/26 and the existing SH-16 route will be reduced through next year as the intersection is reconstructed.
On I-84 and Flamingo Road:
• Drivers on I-84 should expect reduced speeds and overnight lane restrictions between the Black Cat and Robinson Road overpasses. Crews are continuing to build the bridge foundation for a future interchange connecting I-84 to the SH-16 extension.
• A portion of Flamingo Road south of I-84 will close until December. Crews are relocating utilities and realigning the road around the new I-84 interchange.
The new extension of SH-16 will run north to south from U.S. 20/26 to I-84, west of McDermott Road between Ada and Canyon counties. It will tie into the existing SH-16 route to Emmett.
ITD encourages commuters and residents to text HIGHWAY16 to (866) 483-8422 to request email or text alerts on project impacts. To see a map and details about the future SH-16 corridor, visit itdprojects.org/sh16corridor.
Construction of the SH-16 extension is funded in part through Governor Brad Little’s Leading Idaho initiative. Leading Idaho allows ITD to take a deliberate approach to invest in projects within the Transportation Expansion and Congestion Mitigation (TECM) corridors to enhance safety, improve mobility, further strengthen Idaho’s economy and positively impact communities across the state for years to come.
