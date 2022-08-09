Purchase Access

NAMPA – The Idaho Transportation Department is advising motorists near the future Idaho State Highway 16 extension to plan ahead for traffic changes, which started Monday.

Traffic impacts will be concentrated at the north and south ends of the corridor. Crews are rebuilding the intersection of U.S. 20/26 and SH-16, and preparing to build a new SH-16 interchange on Interstate 84.



