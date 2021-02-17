EAGLE - Weather permitting, the Idaho Transportation Department will begin construction of a half continuous flow intersection at Eagle Road and Idaho Highway 44 in Eagle on Monday, Feb. 22 to improve mobility and safety at this busy intersection.
Connecting two major highways in the Treasure Valley, more than 70,000 vehicles travel through this intersection every day. The half continuous flow intersection design improves safety and reduces congestion all within relatively small footprint.
Across the nation, continuous flow intersections have a proven track record of increased efficiency and safety. This will be the first such intersection constructed in Idaho. The department encourages the public to learn how to navigate through the intersection by watching and sharing an explainer video found at https://youtu.be/ZJGvn-DeY7Y.
“The new design does require drivers to pay attention and think ahead, especially on Idaho Highway 44,” said Tyler Coy, Project Manager. “I encourage everyone to learn more about how it works by watching the video during and after construction. When we’re done, there will be overhead signs guiding traffic to the right place. It’s really important people drive attentively.”
Due to traffic volume during the day, most construction will occur overnight between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Some work is scheduled during daytime hours but will mostly occur in the roadway shoulders. Nearby businesses and residents may experience loud noise from construction equipment, vibration, and bright light from the work zone.
Motorists are encouraged to slow down and pay attention when traveling in the work zone.
Construction is expected to be complete in early fall 2021.
The total project budget is $8.9M. Knife River is the contractor for construction.
To sign up for construction updates, visit itdprojects.org/Eagle44CFI. To reach the project team, please email Eagle44CFI@itd.idaho.gov.
