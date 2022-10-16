PAYETTE COUNTY — With Election Day just three weeks away, the Independent-Enterprise wishes to keep you apprised of who and what will be on the ballot. The 2022 General Election on Nov. 8 features races for congressional, state and local representatives, as well as a proposed amendment to the Idaho Constitution.
Following is the list of candidates and ballot measures to be decided on Election Day, as obtained by the newspaper on Thursday.
U.S. Offices
U.S. Senator
• Ray Writz-C
• Scott Oh Cleveland-I
• Mike Crapo-R
• David Roth-D
• Idaho Sierra Law (Also known as Carta Reale Sierra)-L
U.S. Representative, First District
• Darian Drake-L
• Russ Fulcher-R
• Kaylee Peterson-D
State offices
Governor
• Paul Sand-L
• Ammon Bundy-I
• Chantyrose Davison-C
• Stephen Heidt-D
• Brad Little-R
Lieutenant Governor
• Scott Bedke-R
• Terri Oickens Manweiler-D
• Pro-Life (A person, formerly known as Marvin Richardson)-C
Secretary of State
• Shawn Keenan-D
• Phil McGrane-R
State Controller
• Dianna David-D
• Miste Gardner-C
• Drandon Woolf-R
State Treasurer
• Julie Ellsworth-R
• Deborah Silver-D
Attorney General
• Tom Arkoosh-D
• Raúl Labrador-R
Superintendent of Public Instruction
• Debbie Critchfield-R
• Terry Gilbert-D
Legislative District offices
State Senator - District 9
• Abby Lee-R
State Representative - District 9, Position A
• Jacyn Gallagher-R
State Representative - District 9, Position B
• Judy Boyle-R
County offices
Commissioner - Second District
• Jennifer Riebe-R
Commissioner - Third District
• Reece Hrizuk-R
Clerk of the District Court
• Lindsey Bratcher-R
County Treasurer
• Joan Howell-R
County Assessor
• Sandy Clason-R
County Coroner
• Keith Schuller-R
Prosecuting Attorney
• Mike Duke-R
Non-partisan ballot
Idaho Constitutional Amendment
• Senate Joint Resolution 102: Would permit the Idaho Legislature to convene itself in a special session if 60% of members in each house submit a petition to the President Pro Tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives. Petitions would need to specify subjects to be addressed and only those subjects would be addressed in a particular special session.
Presently, a special session may only be convened by a call of the state governor. This measure is presented to voters a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ question.
State advisory question
Included in this ballot is a state advisory question, asking voters if they approve use of the 2022 budget surplus to refund $500 million to taxpayers, cut ongoing income taxes by more than $150 million and increase education and student funding by $410 million. Voters may answer this question by selecting ‘approve’ or 'disapprove.’
If you have not yet registered to vote, you can register at your voting precinct on Election Day, and vote in-person, according to Election Clerk Teresa Nicholls. For more information, call the Payette County Clerk’s Office at (208) 642-6000.
Corey Evanis a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
