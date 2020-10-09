BOISE — Conservation Voters for Idaho Education Fund recently published a bilingual website page, “Idaho 2020 General Election Guide/Guía de elecciones generales de Idaho 2020,” one of the few - if not only - bilingual voter resource guide available in Idaho.
“We want to make sure all Idahoans have the resources they need to vote,” said Antonio Hernandez, voting rights coordinator of Conservation Voters for Idaho. “Our bilingual General Election Guide includes important voting deadlines, frequently asked questions and links to the IdahoVotes.gov website.”
Conservation Voters for Idaho Education Fund will be conducting nonpartisan voter outreach, including phone banking and radio public service announcements, to Idahoans prior to the election.
Voters can access the guide at: wevoteidaho.org / votamosidaho.org
About Conservation Voters for Idaho Education Fund:
Since our inception, Conservation Voters for Idaho Education Fund has proven that by informing, engaging and empowering Idahoans, we can protect our natural heritage and healthy communities. Learn more at https://cvidaho.org/.
