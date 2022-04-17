PAYETTE COUNTY — As the updated Payette County Comprehensive Plan nears approval, one notable change is on its way: less space for rural residential development. According to a news tip received by the newspaper on April 8, this reduction could come in the form of as many as 4,000 acres being rezoned from rural residential use to agricultural.
The individual who provided the tip asked not to be identified for this story.
Payette County Planning and Zoning Commissioner Jennifer Riebe confirmed in an email to the newspaper on Tuesday that there would indeed be such a rezone. However, she said it’s not intended to stop the county’s residential growth, but instead direct it where it makes sense.
“It is true that the rural residential acreage in the proposed Comprehensive Plan map is less than in the previous plan,” wrote Riebe. “This is because citizens have told us repeatedly that they would like to see the growth concentrated closer to the cities, and less out in the rural areas where agriculture is still the predominant land use.”
According to Riebe, the previous comprehensive plan, from 2006, saw the area between Fruitland and Parma extending south to Fairview Avenue is zoned for rural residential use. She notes that this area is outside of Fruitland’s impact area, but also has not panned out as an area of residential growth as officials previously anticipated.
“The proposed plan contracts that acreage somewhat towards the city of Fruitland. Please keep in mind, however, that other residential areas have been enlarged to accommodate more houses.”
Riebe said that she and other officials have received repeated requests by residents to focus residential growth planning closer to city limits, to allow for agriculture use to continue in surrounding areas.
“We used aggressive population projections and determined that even with the proposed changes, the plan contains adequate acreage for anticipated population growth. The designated areas are simply closer to the cities and existing population centers as requested in our numerous outreach events.”
Riebe told the newspaper that the county maintains a neutral position on residential growth, and that the purpose of the comprehensive plan is to maximize available services, serve the community’s interests and minimize land use conflicts.
“The updated Comprehensive Plan is not finalized and we are still considering changes to the proposed Future Land Use Map. We have not made any changes to zoning or the zoning map.”
Once approved by Planning and Zoning, the comprehensive plan will be presented to the Payette County Board of Commissioners. They will hold another public hearing before voting on whether to accept the plan as presented.”
Planning and Zoning voted Thursday night to send the plan, with several modifications based on “specific input from landowners,” to the Board of Commissioners for its consideration. A date and time for the commissioners’ hearing on the plan has not been announced as of press time.
