WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY —
“’Twas the Monday before Christmas,
Of the most difficult year,
We all joined together,
To sing and spread cheer.”
That’s the message a collaboration of faith leaders and business professionals are sending to residents of the Western Treasure Valley, as they host the first “Idaho Community Christmas Sing-Along” on Monday.
In a news release, Idaho Women’s Business Center Executive Director Diane Bevan, of Meridian, stated that the thinking behind the project is bringing the community together as it seeks ways to gather for the holidays amid the pandemic. Bevan is one of several community members leading this project. She said the project is not owned by any particular organization but rather by Idahoans as a whole.
“This is not a sponsored event and will not sell sponsorships even if offered,” wrote Bevan in a Dec. 17 email. “My husband [Keith Bevan] and I are the driving force around the idea of using radio (a couch conversation late at night discussing the divisiveness as of late). It started as a simple thought presented to me about how we could create something of impact to encourage unity in our community, and what it we safely gathered in a parking lot. The idea grew from that simple conversation to what you see happening today. Most of what we are utilizing is in-kind from partners and media.”
Bevan noted that churches around Idaho are supplying volunteers to coordinate the sing-along, including The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
“Many of the area churches are also supporting my efforts and participating hosting locations and program messages. I do serve in communications for my church and assist in creating community opportunities for all to participate without bias, competition or money involved,” added Bevan.
Bevan has partnered with radio station KQFC, Magic 97.9 FM, for the sing-along. Participants at each site will park and remain in their vehicles in a drive-in style format, tune in to 97.9 and then join in the socially-distanced chorus. A program is available on the Magic 97.9 website.
“It is my hope that this will continue long beyond the pandemic as a safe way to gather,” Bevan added. “I want all faith leaders to see that this is for them to invite their own congregations, for all cities to feel that they can promote it without any bias.”
