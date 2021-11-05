PAYETTE — The Payette School District Board of Trustees’ latest round of policy updates centers around one common theme: Community relations. In fact, according to information obtained by the newspaper, there are 46 individual policies pertaining the district’s community relations rules.
These policies are set to receive a third reading during the board’s regularly scheduled meeting on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
As summarized in Policy No. 4000, the district’s goal is to improve its interaction with the community by striving to achieve the following:
• To encourage and enhance communication, understanding, trust, and mutual support between the District and the people it serves;
• To increase both the quality and quantity of public participation in school affairs, activities, and programs;
• To strengthen and improve relations and interactions among staff, trustees, citizens,
parents, and students; and
• To promote understanding and cooperation between the schools and community groups.
Following are examples of proposed updates to the district’s policies, as will be presented Monday.
• Policy No. 4105 includes updated language regarding citizens’ comments during board meetings.
“The Board may provide an opportunity for Citizens Comments during public meetings,” it reads, in part. “During a time of Health Emergency, the Board may offer the ability to attend their meeting remotely.”
No. 4105F includes a reduction in time limits for such comments, revised from the present five minutes down to three.
• No. 4135 updates language about responsibility for the district website’s content, stating that the superintendent or their designee are in charge of reviewing and evaluating new material to be published by the webmaster, to ensure accessibility.
• No. 4230, which deals with non-school related organizations distributing media inside school facilities, would be updated to allow for digital delivery of said materials to schools with permission from the target campus’ principal.
• No. 4210F1 would establish a fee structure for outside use of school facilities. Fees range from $25 for use of a classroom, to $150 for use of the Payette High School dome. It further specifies that staff costs for any use of a cafeteria with kitchen equipment would be the user’s responsibility.
• No. 4210F2 addresses liability for use of such facilities through a requirement for liability insurance at least 10 days prior to holding such an event. The limits of such insurance would need to be no less than $1 million for injuries to, or wrongful death of, any one person or group in any one accident, and $1 million for damage or loss to property in an accident.
The board meets in the Galleon Room at Presidio Alternative High School, 20 N. 12th St. For additional information on these policies, phone the district at (208) 642-9366.
