BOISE — Idaho Power has a long history of providing educational programming and resources for the community, and this tradition continues — even if it looks a bit different this year.

The 2020 edition of the Community Education Guide focuses on virtual presentations and online resources for educators. From virtual presentations and Q&A sessions to web resources and at-home activities, the guide was developed to address the community’s education needs during this unique year.

The company’s education initiatives address a variety of topics, including:

• Clean energy, including the company’s goal of 100% clean energy by 2045 

• Safety 

• Environmental stewardship 

• Careers in the energy industry 

• Energy and technology

To learn more about the resources Idaho Power has to offer — and how the company can present to your school or community group — visit idahopower.com/learn.

