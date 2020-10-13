BOISE — Idaho Power has a long history of providing educational programming and resources for the community, and this tradition continues — even if it looks a bit different this year.
The 2020 edition of the Community Education Guide focuses on virtual presentations and online resources for educators. From virtual presentations and Q&A sessions to web resources and at-home activities, the guide was developed to address the community’s education needs during this unique year.
The company’s education initiatives address a variety of topics, including:
• Clean energy, including the company’s goal of 100% clean energy by 2045
• Safety
• Environmental stewardship
• Careers in the energy industry
• Energy and technology
To learn more about the resources Idaho Power has to offer — and how the company can present to your school or community group — visit idahopower.com/learn.
