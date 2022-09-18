BOISE — On Saturday, Sept. 24, the Idaho State Museum invites the public to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month, observed September 15 to October 15, through a community event featuring music, art, food, and performances. ¡Fiesta! will feature several hands-on activities, a vendor and resource fair, and a special bilingual pop-up exhibit in the Canyon Gallery showcasing Quinceañera traditions. 

Food trucks will be on-site outside the museum, including Tacos Y Tortas El Paco and Machu Picchu Peruvian Food Truck.



