BOISE — On Saturday, Sept. 24, the Idaho State Museum invites the public to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month, observed September 15 to October 15, through a community event featuring music, art, food, and performances. ¡Fiesta! will feature several hands-on activities, a vendor and resource fair, and a special bilingual pop-up exhibit in the Canyon Gallery showcasing Quinceañera traditions.
Food trucks will be on-site outside the museum, including Tacos Y Tortas El Paco and Machu Picchu Peruvian Food Truck.
Partners in this community event include: Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Idaho Commission for Hispanic Affairs, Idaho Commission for Libraries, Ballet Folklorico Mexico Lindo, and the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho.
Americans celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15-Oct. 15) annually by appreciating the community’s history, heritage, and contributions of the ancestors of American citizens who came from Mexico, Spain, the Caribbean, and South and Central America. Hispanic Heritage Month originally started with one week of commemoration when it was first introduced by Congressman George E. Brown in June 1968.
With the civil rights movement, the need to recognize the contributions of the Latin community gained traction in the 1960s. Awareness of the multicultural groups living in the United States was also gradually growing.
Sept.15 is significant in that it is the independence anniversary for Latin American countries El Salvador, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, and Honduras. The independence days of Mexico and Chile fall on Sept. 16 and 18, respectively. Dia de la Raza, or Columbus Day, also falls within this month, on Oct. 12.
Thanks to a sponsorship from St. Luke’s, event admission will be free of charge to the public. The museum is at 610 Julia Davis Dr., Boise.
