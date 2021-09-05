BOISE — The Idaho Department of Finance is proud to announce its sponsorship and participation in the upcoming “Our Financial Conference” in Moscow. This event is hosted by the University of Idaho Extension and other sponsors, and will feature Idaho based financial experts across a wide variety of fields.
This event aspires to provide Idaho consumers with financial information, resources, and tools to help them reach their financial goals. The conference will be held on Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Best Western Plus University Inn in Moscow, Idaho. This event is free-of-charge and includes coffee, lunch, and door prizes.
Breakout sessions feature a wide variety of topics including but not limited to, saving for college, tax tips, housing market conditions, credit scores, retirement preparedness, financial apps, estate planning. Nancy Ax, a senior analyst with the Department of Finance’s Securities Bureau, will participate as a panelist for the post retirement preparedness segment, ‘Enjoying the Fruits of Your Labor.’
In addition to the Department of Finance’s participation, other experts presenting at the conference include AARP Idaho, IDeal – Idaho’s 529 College Savings Program, Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA), the Social Security Administration, and others.
The Department of Finance will offer free financial educational materials to conference participants. These materials include books and brochures with information about saving and investing, homebuyer resources, cybersecurity and identity theft prevention, credit scoring and more. Department staff will also be available to answer questions and assist consumers.
Registration, required for the event, may be completed online and additional information can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3BCtoTa.
