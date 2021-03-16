PAYETTE — Part of working as a school official is learning better ways to serve students, as the Payette School District Board of Trustees is learning. During its regular meeting on March 8, trustees discussed lessons learned in a March 1 training session with the Idaho School Boards Association.
At this meeting, Board Chairman Andy Kirkendall discussed information received during the training, which recommended that school boards eliminate standing committees and replace them with superintendent, or advisory, committees. Such action “prevents Board bias with committee recommendations and encourages community involvement,” according to the association.
In an email Friday, Superintendent Robin Gilbert said the training which led to this discussion was part of a broader discussion on school board and superintendent roles and responsibilities as defined in Idaho Code.
“Standing board committees have the tendency to move [the] Board from governance to management,” wrote Gilbert. “With committees moved to superintendent committees, it opens the logistics to greater flexibility and stakeholder voice. Committees can then send recommendations to the governing board for adoption or approval.”
Gilbert noted that trustees would still be allowed to serve on such committees. She presently serves on the district’s curriculum, data, technology, athletic, emergency operations and public relations committees.
“Finance and strategic planning [committees], which I serve on, will be moved to this same oversight and format,” she added.
During the meeting, Trustee Adam Rynearson motioned to move the board’s strategic planning and finance committees to superintendent committee formats, with Trustee Ethan Mittelstadt seconding. The vote to approve was unanimous, 4-0.
