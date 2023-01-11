PAYETTE COUNTY — With newcomers representing a third of the Idaho Legislature to start the 2023 Idaho Legislative Session, committee assignments are showing that newcomers are not shying away from their duty. One local example is Rep. Jacyn Gallagher, R-Weiser, who is already on several committees to start her freshman term.

According to the Legislature website, Gallagher is serving on the Agricultural Affairs; Health and Welfare; and Judiciary, Rules and Administration committees.



