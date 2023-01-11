PAYETTE COUNTY — With newcomers representing a third of the Idaho Legislature to start the 2023 Idaho Legislative Session, committee assignments are showing that newcomers are not shying away from their duty. One local example is Rep. Jacyn Gallagher, R-Weiser, who is already on several committees to start her freshman term.
According to the Legislature website, Gallagher is serving on the Agricultural Affairs; Health and Welfare; and Judiciary, Rules and Administration committees.
In an email to the newspaper on Monday, she stated that while Gov. Brad Little has made efforts to lower taxes in Idaho, more needs to be done.
“My biggest hopes are for true, lasting tax relief,” wrote Gallagher.
Her legislative goals also include school choice, preventing churches from being closed, preventing workers from being forced out of jobs by health mandates and relief from forced masking for children and senior citizens.
“There are really so many issues to address, and they are all important.”
Gallagher noted that she plans to work toward abolishing abortion in Idaho, except in cases where such is necessary to save the life of the mother, in an effort to protect the rights of the unborn.
Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, will serve on Agricultural Affairs alongside Gallagher. She will also serve on the Education Committee
Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, will serve on the Senate Health and Welfare; Judiciary and Rules; and State Affairs committees.
Boyle and Lee did not respond to requests for comment before press time.
The Legislative Session began Monday. Progress on proposed bills and resolutions will be reported in the newspaper on Fridays throughout this session, as such becomes available.
