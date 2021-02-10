BOISE — The Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee voted on a new round of clarifications to Groups 1 and 2 of Idaho’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout at its meeting Friday afternoon. The recommendations are preliminary and subject to approval, rejection, or modification by Gov. Brad Little, which is expected to happen early next week.
“These are hard decisions and we’re grateful for the thoughtful deliberation by [committee] members,” said Elke Shaw-Tulloch, committee executive secretary and administrator of the Division of Public Health, after the meeting. “These votes often follow spirited debate, and input from the public is always considered.”
The committee’s recommendations to Little are as follows:
• It reversed a previous vote that placed adult family members who provide in-home personal care in Group 1.2, which is currently eligible for vaccine. With Friday’s vote, that population has been removed from Group 1.2 and will be re-considered at a later date.
• It voted to include a subset of essential gas, electric, and water utility workers who work indoors in Group 2.3, which is expected to be eligible for the vaccine later this month.
• It voted to have interpreters (ASL or other language) vaccinated with the sector and setting in which they work.
• It voted against having construction workers vaccinated with the sector for which they are doing the construction.
• It voted against placing licensed massage therapists with physical therapists in Group 1.4, which is eligible for vaccine right now.
• It voted against including certified Pilates instructors with physical therapists in Group 1.4.
• It voted against including immigration legal services in Group 2.1, which is eligible for the vaccine right now.
Presentations to the committee included an update on vaccine progress in the state and nation, as well as “A Day in the Life” from vaccine providers about the realities of administering vaccine in Idaho. Those slide decks will be available on the committee’s website.
Additional clarifying votes will be made in the future. The committee’s next meetings are scheduled for Feb. 19, March 5, and March 19.
The Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee was formed by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare at the direction of Gov. Brad Little in October and its members represent stakeholders from across Idaho, including the tribes, priority populations, healthcare systems and providers, and immunization organizations.
Learn more about the committee and find meeting materials at https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/idaho-covid-19-vaccine-advisory-committee/.
