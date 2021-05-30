BOISE — The Idaho State Board of Education’s executive director has formed a screening committee to interview candidates interested in becoming the next general manager of Idaho Public Television.
Ron Pisaneschi, the current GM, announced last week that he plans to retire after more than 35 years working at IPTV, including eight years leading the statewide public broadcasting system.
“Idaho Public Television is a tremendous asset to the State of Idaho,” David Hill, member of the State Board of Education said. “IPTV operates several channels and online platforms broadcasting high-quality programming and educational resources to our citizens. We need a new general manager who can continue the momentum established over the years that made IPTV one of the top public broadcasting systems in the country.”
The screening committee includes:
• Doug Balfour – president, Friends of Idaho Public Television
• David Hill – member, Idaho State Board of Education
• Judy Meyer – board member, Friends of Idaho Public Television, and former member of the Idaho State Board of Education
• Peter Morrill - former IPTV general manager (retired)
• Matt Freeman - executive director, Idaho State Board of Education
The committee will recommend a finalist to the board for appointment.
Here’s a link to the job announcement: https://bit.ly/3oY7jcH
