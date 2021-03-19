PAYETTE COUNTY — Despite the disruptions to daily life caused by COVID-19, the pandemic continues to leave Easter eggs for Payette County officials. At its regular meeting Monday, the Payette County Board of Commissioners held a public hearing regarding four resolutions to account for unanticipated revenue received from the state of Idaho through CARES Act funds and other sources.
“The adjustments to the 2021 fiscal year budget to be considered will not affect levied property taxes,” said Board Chairman Reece Hrizuk.
Following are examples of allocations made during the meeting.
• Under Resolution 21-03, the Payette County Auditor was ordered to open the county budget to work in an unanticipated payment from the state in the amount of $32,126 to the Current Expense Fund. The monies will pay for expenses related to the hire of an additional information technology employee. The expenses include:
- The technician budget increases from $25,750 to $48,250
- Public Employee Retirement System of Idaho allocation increases from $140,000 to $142,687
- Social Security and Medicare increases from $90,000 to $91,721
- Health insurance expenditures increase from $277,750 to $282,235
• Resolution 21-04 accounts for a capital equipment expense in the amount of $20,048, for the purchase of new livescan equipment for the Payette County Sheriff’s Office. The monies come from a its unanticipated revenue source to the office.
“This money was received from the State of Idaho for reimbursement from an Idaho State Police Grant to purchase a livescan,” the resolution states.
• In order to support calls for emergency services, Resolution 21-05 recognizes a reimbursement by the Idaho Military Division to the county’s emergency communications budget. The reimbursement totals $193,825.
“This money was received from the Idaho Military Division for reimbursement from an [Idaho Public Safety Communications Commission] grant to upgrade the 911 phone system,” according to the resolution.
• The current expense fund saw a massive increase after the county received $44,994 from the state through the Help America Vote Act-CARES Grant and the Center for Tech and Civil Life Grant.
The fund’s new balance is $45,994. Originally, its balance was just $1,000.
Having received no comments from members of the public for this public hearing, Commissioner Marc Shigeta moved to approve each of these resolutions, with Commissioner Georgia Hanigan seconding. The vote to approve was unanimous in all four cases, 3-0.
