PAYETTE — The Payette County Board of Commissioners voted to delay a motion to reissue a declaration of emergency in the count, in response to the ongoing increase in COVID-19 cases, during its regular meeting Monday. The action resulted from the absence of Commissioner Georgia Hanigan from the meeting, according to county Emergency Manager Adam Gonzalez.
“The decision was made to wait until all of the Commissioners were present to pass the declaration,” said Gonzalez in an email Monday. “This doesn’t change any of our current operation and if there is a sudden need for one there are processes in place if needed.”
Gonzalez shared with the newspaper the latest weekly report by the Payette County Emergency Coordination Center. Following is a sample of the latest data, as of Monday morning.
• According to Southwest District Health, Payette County has 2,936 cases, of which 2,308 are confirmed. The death toll is 39.
• The county has a test positivity rate of 17.86%, up from 12.21% on Aug. 23. The daily incidence rate has reached 4.24, up from 2.86.
• The county’s cumulative case fatality rate is 1.33%. Washington County has a rate of 1.80%
The declaration item appears on the meeting agenda for Sept. 7, to be discussed at 11.a.m. The meeting will be held on a Tuesday next week, due to the Labor Day holiday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.