By Corey Evan
Independent-Enterprise
PAYETTE COUNTY — With the passage of House Bill 735 in the Idaho Legislature this year, officials in small communities are working to prepare for its potential financial impact. The Payette County Board of Commissioners didn’t mince words in writing to Seth Grigg, executive director of the Idaho Association of Counties, in a May 2 letter responding to the bill.
The letter, as obtained by the newspaper on Monday, acknowledges efforts by the association to convene a work group aimed at revising the state’s public defense structure, while aiming to bring attention to the financial difficulty rural communities may face with the changes to be brought under the bill.
According to its statement of purpose, House Bill 735 repeals the county Charity and Indigent Fund levy, which it says provides property tax relief to Idahoans and “provides for the reimbursement to counties for the total amount each county levied under those repealed provisions in 2021.” It also limits what counties can levy while replacing that amount to counties for the next two fiscal years as counties continue providing indigent public defense services.
The bill was signed into law by Gov. Brad Little on March 31.
In the letter, the commissioners wrote, “While Payette County is open to change and is interested in discussing how indigent expenses are paid, we are concerned that an overhaul at the state level may have negative consequences for small communities. We are weary of ceding control of indigent criminal defense services to the state under circumstances that may make it difficult or impossible for us to ensure appropriate and necessary services.”
The commissioners urged Grigg to invite commissioners from rural jurisdictions to join committees discussing costs for indigent services, allowing for their perspective to be considered.
“More importantly, we hope a significant number of members to this committee are from the ranks of practicing public defenders throughout the state, specifically with a representative from a rural community like ours, where services are being delivered well and the community is not interested in seeing dramatic change.”
The commissioners stated in the letter that they perceived a lack of “practicing boots-on-the-ground” to be the main problem with the state’s efforts to improve management of indigent defense. As such, they cite this reason for recommending the work group include those delivering public defense presently.
”Without their expertise, it is almost a certainty we will find ourselves in the same or similar constitutional crisis that surrounding states have found themselves in as they attempt to create their own defense systems.”
The letter was signed by commissioners Georgia Hanigan, Reece Hrizuk and Jennifer Riebe.
