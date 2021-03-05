PAYETTE — With temperatures poised to rise and the snow from last month’s storm melting away, the Payette County Emergency Management Office is looking ahead to this summer’s potential hazards. Emergency Manager Adam Gonzalez presented the office’s updated Community Wildfire Protection Plan to the County Board of Commissioners for a signature on Monday.
The plan is a part of the county’s Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan.
Present circumstances
The plan takes into account the increasing extent and cost of wildfire control in the U.S. over the past three decades, noting that such has increased from around $400 million in 1990 to over $3 billion in 2018. In that same timeframe, the number of acres burned nationwide has jumped from 4.5 million acres in 1990 to over 8.5 million in 2018.
Between 2000 and 2017, Payette County has seen 36 wildfires, with over 7,500 acres burned according to the plan.
“Fire frequency was … variable, ranging from one to ten fires per year during that same period..However, fire seasons with more than two fires occurred at a frequency of about once every four years,” it states.
The plan also notes that one main electrical transmission line running east to west in the northern half of the county, a network of such lines running northwest to southeast in the southern half of the county, five natural gas sites and a cluster of communications towers just southeast of Payette are vulnerable to wildfires.
Bracing for wildfires
The latest plan is not a mere revision but rather a top-to-bottom overhaul, Gonzalez stated in an email Wednesday.
“The previous mitigation plan was originally written in 2005 and revised in 2013,” wrote Gonzalez. During the planning cycle we have completely rewritten the plan to include updated wildfire hazard information and areas of concern that was identified by the fire chiefs in our county.”
Following are examples of concerns the plan identified.
As the Lower Snake River District Bureau of Land Management doesn’t store any equipment in Payette County nor offer initial suppression protection for much of the county, it does support the county through assistance to rural fire districts as well as national fire prevention programs.
“BLM crews are neither trained nor equipped for structure suppression,” according to the plan. “Primary protection responsibilities are on public land throughout southwest Idaho and we respond to fires originating on public lands and those on private land that threaten public land. Additionally, through mutual aid agreements with local fire departments, we will provide assistance when requested on wildland fires.”
In Payette, the responsibility rests on the city and rural fire departments. Priority areas identified in the plan include firefighting vehicles, residential growth, communications equipment and recruitment/training.
“Training in rural areas is a problem because of volunteers being able to get time off of work during the week from their job and being able to get instructors for weekends. The fast pace lives we all live reflect in getting people to volunteer their time on a 24-7-365 day. One thing that would possibly help would be a training facility that has training towers and different props that could be utilized all year round” are identified in the plan.
For Fruitland, its city fire department is focusing on residential as well as commercial growth including institutional growth.
“New high school and elementary school additions, new gymnasium, and new middle school
have increased the square footage of these types of structures immensely,” according to the plan.
Other issues include firefighting vehicles, as the city’s rolling stock ranges in age from 3 years to 43. The plan also states that Fruitland’s open burning regulations are “relatively loose.”
Countywide, the plan notes that substations may be possible for north Fruitland and at Palisades Junction near Interstate 84, should population growth and density warrant their construction. In the meantime, the plan notes drills are held twice each month for three hours each, and in Jnauary and February these drills are replaced with full-day specialized sessions.
Mutual aid agreements remain in place with the Snake River Valley Fire Chiefs Association
and include areas within Adams, Gem, Washington, Payette, Canyon and Washington counties
in Idaho and Malheur County in Oregon.
“Agreements also exist with the U.S. Forest Service, Idaho Department of Lands and Bureau of Land Management (Idaho and Oregon).”
New Plymouth’s concerns include limited funding for firefighting vehicles and ability for firefighters to relay information from incidents.
“Communication capabilities in [the New Plymouth Fire Protection District] are barely adequate,” the plan states. “Topographical features within the district make radio communications with county dispatch and other agencies difficult to impossible in some areas.”
The plan notes that land for a new station in New Plymouth has been purchased, as its current station at New Plymouth City Hall has been maxed out its capacity.
What you can do
The plan recommends several steps homeowners can take to protect their homes from wildfire, starting with the house itself.
“The home and the area 0-5’ from the furthest attached exterior point of the home; defined as a non-combustible area,” the plan states. “Science tells us this is the most important zone to take immediate action on as it is the most vulnerable to embers.”
Recommended actions include cleaning roofs and gutters of dead leaves, pine needles and other debris, replacing missing roof shingles, cleaning and putting mesh screening over attic vents, repairing window screens and moving flammables away from the house itself, like mulch or piles of firewood.
The “intermediate zone” is the next area to consider, which is the area 5-30 feet from the home. The plan suggests keeping vegetation under control by clearing it away from propane tanks, making fuel breaks with driveways, walkways and patios, clearing leaves from under trees, and for homeowners putting in new trees and shrubbery to space them out and arrange them in clusters.
For land which is over 30 feet from the home, it recommends trees 30-60 feet from the home be spaced 12 feet between canopy tops, with trees located over 60 feet away spaced six feet.
“The goal here is not to eliminate fire but to interrupt fire’s path and keep flames smaller and on the ground,” it states.
Commissioner Georgia Hanigan moved to approve the wildfire plan, with Commissioner Marc Shigeta seconding. The vote to approve was unanimous, 3-0.
The plans were drafted by in cooperation with Northwest Management, Inc. of Moscow. The hazard plan was approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in September 2020 and the wildfire plan was approved by the Idaho Department of Lands in February, according to Gonzalez.
