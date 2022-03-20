PAYETTE — At its regular meeting on March 14, the Payette County Board of Commissioners approved the signing of an Idaho Regional Optical Network (IRON) agreement by Payette County Sheriff Andy Creech. The agreement is part of Creech’s ongoing efforts to modernize Payette County’s 911 system and improve its compatibility with neighboring systems.
In an email to the newspaper the same day, Creech explained the purpose of the agreement.
“The Idaho Regional Optical Network is a non-profit organization that started in 2007 as a grassroots effort to provide high-speed network connections to higher education, healthcare, public government, and not-for-profit organizations,” wrote Creech. “The agreement signed by the Payette County Board of County Commissioners will ensure that Payette and Washington County’s shared 911 system is ready to connect to other counties in our region and to connect to a statewide system as Next Generation 911 continues to be developed in Idaho.”
Creech further explained that the county has partnered with others throughout the state to participate in a grant administered by the Idaho Public Safety Communications Commission.
“This grant is paying 100% of the cost of this connection. Pricing from IRON indicates that the cost of this connection is $2,700 per month.”
As Creech told the commissioners during this meeting, the agreement further enables Adams County’s system to participate in Next Generation 911.
“When Adams County joins us next year on our 911 system, it’ll help so they don’t have to pay that cost for that connection themselves,” he said.
Commissioner Georgia Hanigan moved to approve the agreement, seconded by Commissioner Marc Shigeta. The motion carried unanimously, 3-0.
