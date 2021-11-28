Purchase Access

PAYETTE — With new home construction continuing in the Western Treasure Valley comes rules which must be followed. In Fruitland, this includes setting aside some space for common spaces, including recreational facilities.

During the Payette County Board of Commissioners’ Board of Equalization meeting on Monday, Payette County Assessor Edie Aldridge discussed an application by officials at the Zeller’s Crossing Homeowners Association in Fruitland for a property tax exemption on several lots being dedicated for common space within the housing development.

“This was started quite a while ago, then they didn’t bring us all their stuff,” said Aldridge to the board. “I know they wanted it, and they’ve got everything done on it.”

According to Aldridge, the association is seeking exemptions for four lots, in various places throughout the development.

When Commissioner Marc Shigeta asked what the layout of these lots looks like, Commissioner Reece Hrizuk explained to him, “They’re not all contiguous; You’ll drive down a road and there’ll be, maybe the way the road goes, there’s not houses on [a certain] side of the road so they’ve got common area along there. It’s kind of interspersed throughout the subdivision.”

Hrizuk further added these would be landscaped for their intended purpose.

“It’s the way they’re platted them,” he explained. “The city of Fruitland requires certain percentage of a subdivision to have common subdivision landscaping areas.”

Irrigation is to be included in these common areas, Hrizuk noted.

Commissioner Georgia Hanigan moved to approve the tax exemption for the four common lots, seconded by Shigeta. The motion carried 2-0, with Hrizuk abstaining due to conflict of interest.

What's the law?

Under Fruitland City Code 10-5B-3, Development Standards, open recreation space requirements are defined as follows:

• 500 square feet per unit for the first 10 units.

• 400 square feet per unit for 11-20 units.

• 300 square feet per unit for 21 units and above.

More information can be found at https://bit.ly/3y9MEpc.

